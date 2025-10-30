Homeowners insurance may not help with Central Florida flooding

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Right now, hundreds of families in Brevard County are recovering from massive flooding to their homes, but many are learning the hard way that their insurance won’t cover this damage.

Floodwaters still cover the roads days after the storm. Some people here haven’t been able to leave their homes or start cleaning up because the water hasn’t gone down. And for many, there’s another shock waiting: their insurance might not help at all.

County officials say at least 300 homes were flooded. Six pumps are working nonstop to drain the streets.

On Singleton Avenue for example, kayaks are still the best way to get around. Only big trucks can push through the deepest water after about a foot of rain fell in just two days.

“I had no idea the rest of our neighborhood was still so bad. It’s bad,” said resident Sondra Rovillo.

Meanwhile, some neighbors have already torn out soaked carpets and piled ruined furniture on the curb. But others haven’t even begun, and insurance is the last thing on their minds.

Insurance agent Manuel Espinosa says there’s a common misunderstanding many homeowners are facing right now.

“A lot of people are confused. They think their homeowners policy has flood coverage and it doesn’t,” he said.

One resident said getting flood insurance is now at the top of her to-do list. But experts say if you don’t already have flood insurance, it’s too late to file a claim for this event, but it’s never too early to plan for the next one.

