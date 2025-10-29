Brevard County launches flood assistance program

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County just launched a new portal for residents affected by flooding to request assistance.

The county says the program will connect homeowners to volunteer organizations that can help with mud removal, ruined furniture and damp drywall.

The services will be free, but assistance is not guaranteed.

Residents can apply by completing the online form. They are asked to submit only one request per household and to provide the following information:

Name and contact information

Household details

Photos of damaged areas

WFTV has had team coverage since Sunday night as flooding hit historic levels in multiple locations, with more than a foot of rainfall in places like Eustis, Titusville and in Merritt Island.

