Brevard County launches flood assistance program

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County just launched a new portal for residents affected by flooding to request assistance.
The county says the program will connect homeowners to volunteer organizations that can help with mud removal, ruined furniture and damp drywall.
The services will be free, but assistance is not guaranteed.
Residents can apply by completing the online form. They are asked to submit only one request per household and to provide the following information:
- Name and contact information
- Household details
- Photos of damaged areas
WFTV has had team coverage since Sunday night as flooding hit historic levels in multiple locations, with more than a foot of rainfall in places like Eustis, Titusville and in Merritt Island.
See more of our stories below.
FLOOD COVERAGE
- What to know about flood insurance and recovery after the storm
- Woman escapes car during road collapse in Mount Dora
- Some roads reopen, boil water notice remains after flooding in Mount Dora
- Destroyed roads, displaced families among historic flooding’s aftermath
- Eustis resident concerned about cul-de-sac washout
- Heavy rain leads to severe flooding, road washouts in Central Florida
- Streets and homes swamped as flash flooding slams Central Florida
- Massive washout threatens homes in Lake County
- States of emergency declared over flooding in Central Florida
- HISTORIC FLOODING: Some Central Florida areas got over a foot of water
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group