“It’s Alive”: Dark Universe, home to the classic monsters

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe, Dark Universe, invites guests to step into the world of the classic Universal Monsters, with thrilling attractions and spooky encounters that bring the legends to life.

According to Universal, the legacy of Universal Monsters is over 100 years old.

As guests approach the portal, a spire cracks with electricity, revealing how the dark energy is gathered.

Some monsters, such as the Bride of Frankenstein and the Invisible Man, will roam the land.

When you are walking around the spooky place, you can find different blue tubes pulsing throughout, which ultimately connect to Frankenstein Manor.

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

The main attraction at Dark Universe, Monsters Unchained, allows guests to step into Frankenstein Manor. Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s demonstration goes awry when Dracula leads a revolt of angry monsters attempting to escape the catacombs.

Universal said Monsters Unchained has the most technologically advanced animated figures built.

Curse of the Werewolf

This ride follows the same story arc as the classic film “The Wolf Man”. It takes place in an area taken over and inhabited by the Mystics. Guests will receive bad news that you bear the curse of the werewolf.

Visitors will ride a wagon and be sent out into the woods.

Universal said this is a family-friendly, thrilling, spinning coaster.

Dark Universe promises to deliver a chilling blend of thrill rides and live entertainment, reviving Universal’s most iconic monsters for a new generation.

