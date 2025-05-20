Step Inside the Game: Experience the Magic of Super Nintendo World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Super Nintendo World isn’t just a land—it’s like stepping inside the game itself.

The moment guests walk through the giant green pipe, they’re transported into a living version of the Mushroom Kingdom.

The land is alive with towering Piranha Plants, spinning gold coins, and Bowser’s Castle in the landscape.

The land is designed to be fully immersive with interactive elements such as the Power-Up Bands, which guests can collect coins, unlock keys, and battle Bowser Jr. You can also see how many coins you have collected and compare them to other guests in the park.

The overall land had three rides but inside the Super Mario World has two rides:

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge

Bowser is challenging Mario in a winner-takes-all race, and guests will be able to join them.

The interactive ride will have guests racing through iconic Mario Kart courses such as Rainbow Road, Twisted Mansion, and Bowser’s Castle.

The queue itself is an attraction—guests will walk through Bowser’s library, racing trophy rooms, and engineering workshops.

Yoshi’s Adventure

This ride was exclusive to Universal Studios Japan but will now be available at EPIC Universe.

Guests board colorful Yoshi vehicles on a slow-moving track above the land, offering views of Peach’s Castle, the Mushroom Kingdom courtyard, and Toad Town.

Along the way, riders help Captain Toad on a treasure hunt by pressing buttons and spotting hidden characters.

Guests can go through another green pipe to leave Super Mario Land and explore Donkey Kong Country.

Donkey Kong Country will hold one ride:

Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness

Mine Cart Madness is a coaster mimicking the mine cart jumps from the Donkey Kong games.

The coaster uses the “boom coaster” system, creating the illusion of jumping across broken tracks.

While Super Nintendo World is already open in Hollywood, this will be the first time U.S. guests can experience Yoshi’s Adventure and Mine-Cart Madness — both will be exclusively in Florida. These rides are currently only available at Universal Studios Japan.

