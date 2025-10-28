Eustis resident concerned about cul-de-sac washout

EUSTIS, Fla. — Construction is ongoing in Eustis as crews work to rebuild a cul-de-sac on Marietta Lane, within the Hillcrest at Lake Nettie subdivision.

This follows the Eustis area getting over 15 inches of rain on Sunday.

“I’m from Oregon, so when the land goes out like that, we think of mudslides,” Tessa Deister, whose home is located next to the cul-de-sac, said. “That’s what I was thinking.”

Eustis Flooding in Lake County The Eustis area received over 15 inches of rain on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Construction is ongoing in Eustis as crews work to rebuild a cul-de-sac on Marietta Lane, within the Hillcrest at Lake Nettie subdivision. (Carl H./WFTV)

Now it is blocked off by a fence and caution tape. Part of it has crumbled into a pit that is about 50 to 60 feet deep.

Since the storms passed, crews have stayed on site nearly around the clock, trying to build up the foundation.

“They have been working all night long,” Deister said. “Yeah, we’ve had the noise all night long, but I’d rather have the noise and these guys here working to get my home safe and keep my neighbors safe.

Deister said inspectors have been out to assess her property, and thankfully, her home is unaffected. Now she worries about what was being attempted to be built there.

“Someone was just digging on that property Thursday to dig out a gopher tortoise so they can build a house,” Deister said.

She also worries about whether her neighborhood’s infrastructure can handle the load.

“I mean, the area is growing. Are we taking care of it and making sure we have drainage?” Deister asked. “Because all of the water is coming off of these roofs and right into the roads, and it’s flooding. How much more damage are we going to get?”

The onsite crew said the repair will take about one to two weeks.

