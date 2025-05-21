Dark Universe: Where to Find Monstrous Merch in Darkmoor Village at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — From monster makeovers to mystic trinkets, Dark Universe is packed with store locations that sell items of Universal’s classic horror legacy.

Pretorius’ Scientific Oddities

Universal said guests will be able to step inside the former home of Dr. Pretorius, which is now filled with “macabre collectibles”. Expect monster-themed props and horror decor. Right next door, the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience. Here, skilled artisans provide guests with transformative face makeup, allowing them to embody iconic Universal Monsters such as Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, and The Creature from the Black Lagoon.

These enhancements are designed to provide guests with immersive and memorable experiences, further enriching their visit to Epic Universe.

The Manor Storehouse

According to the theme park, this store is built into an abandoned section of the Frankenstein Manor. Inside: Frankenstein-family memorabilia, classic monster toys, and collectibles.

The Guild of Mystics

Mystics have set up wagons offering werewolf-themed shirts, magical charms, hand-crafted jewelry, and protective talismans tied to village legends.

See our previous Epic Universe coverage below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group