Help increases for Vietnam veteran whose home was devastated by Cocoa flooding

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Days after historic rainfall flooded neighborhoods across Brevard County, residents are working to rebuild, but recovery looks different depending on where you are.

In Cocoa, 77-year-old Vietnam veteran John Hilton lost nearly everything when floodwaters rushed into his home. But after his story aired on WFTV, strangers stepped up to help.

Volunteers from groups like Rolling Thunder Florida and local VFW chapters showed up with supplies, donations, and support.

“I’m in tears. You guys are wonderful, all of you,” Hilton said, visibly moved by the outpouring.

Meanwhile in Titusville, many are still stuck in cleanup mode. On streets like Shady Oaks Drive, waterlogged furniture and ruined carpet pile up at the curb. Some residents are finally able to leave their homes, but others remain cut off.

At Oaklawn Memorial Gardens cemetery, the situation is especially heartbreaking. Patches of the cemetery remain underwater, with some grave plots still submerged. Maintenance crews are running pumps nonstop, but staff say this is the worst flooding they’ve ever seen.

“We’ve flooded before but never anything like this,” a cemetery worker said.

Adding to the struggle is that many homeowners are learning too late that their standard insurance policies don’t cover flood damage. Only those with separate flood insurance will get help from their providers leaving others to rebuild on their own.

As pumps hum and neighbors lend a hand, Brevard County faces a long road back to normal. But in the meantime, the spirit of community is offering some much-needed hope.

In the meantime, Brevard County has launched a new program for residents affected by flooding to request assistance with things like mud removal, ruined furniture and damp drywall. Click here to request help.

