The evolution of Florida’s iconic theme parks: a journey through time

Gatorland (1949)

Founded by Owen Godwin near Orlando, Gatorland is a wildlife preserve known for hundreds of alligators and crocodiles. Visitors enjoy live shows, gator wrestling, and zip lines throughout the park. This classic Florida attraction is focused on native wildlife conservation.

Cypress Gardens / Legoland Florida (1950 / 2011)

Cypress Gardens, opened by Dick Pope Sr. in Winter Haven, was Florida’s first commercial theme park, famous for botanical gardens and water ski shows. Legoland Florida replaced it in 2011, offering Lego-themed rides and family attractions for kids 2-12.

Walt Disney World Resort – Magic Kingdom (1971)

Located in Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista, created by Walt Disney’s company, Magic Kingdom is the first park at Walt Disney World Resort. The park was inspired by Disneyland’s design, with themed lands like Main Street, U.S.A., Adventureland, and Fantasyland. Magic Kingdom is known for Cinderella Castle, iconic rides like Space Mountain, and a spectacular fireworks show.

SeaWorld Orlando (1973)

George Millay and partners founded SeaWorld as a rehabilitation program to help injured or orphaned animals. The park features marine life exhibits, animal shows, and thrill rides. It also aims to educate guests about ocean conservation through interactive experiences.

Discovery Cove (2000)

Circus World / Boardwalk and Baseball (1974 / 1990s)

Circus World in Haines City opened in February 1974. The park was sold several times and finally closed in May of 1986. It was remodeled and reopened as Boardwalk and Baseball in 1987, but closed due to low attendance in 1990.

Disney’s EPCOT Center (1982)

EPCOT opened in October 1982, celebrating technology and culture. The park features Future World’s innovations and World Showcase’s 11 country pavilions, which offer authentic food and entertainment. EPCOT is dedicated to celebrating human achievement, technological innovation, and international culture.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon (1989)

One of Disney’s water parks, Typhoon Lagoon, opened in 1989 and features a giant wave pool and themed slides. The theme park story involves a storm wrecking a tropical paradise.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios (formerly MGM, 1989)

Originally Disney-MGM Studios, it spotlighted movie-making magic. It was the third of four parks built at Walt Disney World. The park hosts lands like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach (1995)

Themed as a ski resort melting in Florida heat, Blizzard Beach opened in April 1995 as the third water park. Its theme is the “Disney legend” of a freak snowstorm in the area, and it becomes Florida’s first ski resort.

Universal Studios Florida (1990)

Universal Studios opened on June 7, 1990. It was the first of three theme parks to open at Universal Orlando Resort. The park was created to bring Hollywood movies to life. Universal Studios Florida offers rides based on films like Jaws, Transformers, and The Mummy, plus live shows and immersive experiences. The park operates annual events such as Halloween Horror Nights, where the park transitions to a Halloween theme featuring haunted houses and scare zones on select nights.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom (1998)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened on Earth Day, April 22, 1998, and was the fourth theme park built at the Walt Disney Resort. The park is dedicated and themed around the environment and animal conservation. The theme park features Kilimanjaro Safaris, Expedition Everest, and Pandora – The World of Avatar with groundbreaking attractions.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure (1999)

Universal Studios Islands of Adventure, along with CityWalk, opened on May 28, 1999, as part of a significant expansion that turned Universal Studios Florida into Universal Orlando Resort. Islands of Adventure is designed around the concept of exploration, with each section of the park representing a different themed island, such as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

SeaWorld’s Aquatica (2008)

SeaWorld Aquatica opened on March 1, 2008, and is themed to the southern Pacific and features Australian and New Zealand-based animal mascots. Some rides feature passing through animal attractions.

Universal’s Volcano Bay (2017)

Universal Volcano Bay Water Theme Park is a tropical-themed water park. It replaced Wet’ n Wild as Universal Orlando’s only water park and the third theme park overall. The water park introduced TapuTapu wristbands for virtual queueing and cashless payments. Centered around a volcano, it offers thrilling slides and immersive tropical theming.

Epic Universe (Expected 2025):

Universal’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, is the first major new park in Central Florida in over 25 years. Featuring lands like Super Nintendo World and How to Train Your Dragon, it promises groundbreaking rides and immersive storytelling. WFTV will cover the grand opening week with exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes access.

