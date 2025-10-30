Titusville cemetery still underwater days after flooding

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville is grappling with the aftermath of historic flooding, with Oaklawn Memorial Gardens cemetery still submerged underwater.

While many neighborhoods in Titusville are beginning to dry out, the cemetery remains inundated, prompting crews to work tirelessly to pump out the water.

Cemetery staff noted that while they have experienced flooding before, the current situation is unprecedented in its severity.

Efforts to restore the cemetery continue, with maintenance crews working overtime and seeking additional pumps to expedite the process.

In the surrounding areas, such as Shady Oaks Drive, residents are dealing with the aftermath by drying out salvageable items and clearing waterlogged debris from their properties.

Despite some roads like N. Singleton Avenue no longer requiring kayaks for navigation, minor ponding persists in certain areas.

FLOOD COVERAGE

