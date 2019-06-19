0 Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump's Orlando reelection campaign kickoff

ORLANDO, Fla. - While President Donald Trump announced his reelection campaign in Orlando on Tuesday, Democratic candidates challenging him in the 2020 election quickly took to social media to respond.

As of Trump’s speech Tuesday, 24 candidates have announced they’re running against him in 2020. Many of them used the contents of the president’s speech on Tuesday to promote their own platforms.

Channel 9 compiled the relevant posts of the candidates reacting to Trump’s speech below:

TRENDING NOW:

>>> Click here for bios of all the Democratic candidates running in the 2020 election so far <<<

Bernie Sanders



Things Trump didn’t mention in his campaign kickoff:



-Climate change

-Tens of millions live paycheck to paycheck

-$1.5 trillion student debt crisis

-Our infrastructure is crumbling

-Minimum wage hasn’t been raised in 10 years

-40,000 people die from gun violence each year — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 19, 2019

Joe Biden

Hey there - @TeamJoe here. President Trump dismisses everything he doesn’t want to hear as “FAKE NEWS” -- so as he announces his re-election, we want to make sure you have the real facts on his record: — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 19, 2019

Click here to see the full thread.

Andrew Yang

When I’m President the plan is to be too busy solving problems to be having rallies for my re-election. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 19, 2019

KAG really doesn’t have the same ring as MAGA in my opinion. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 19, 2019

Beto O'Rourke

Donald Trump just launched his re-election campaign. It's going to take all of us working together to defeat him. Make a donation tonight and join us in building a grassroots campaign that will do just that. https://t.co/0rUym2xeU7 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 19, 2019

Seth Moulton

Donald Trump is running to 'Make America Great Again.'



I'm running to make America better than it's ever been before. pic.twitter.com/f2aLxoL9vE — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 19, 2019

READ: Democratic debates: Who is in, who is out, when is the first debate?

Jay Inslee

Trump is launching his re-election campaign in #Orlando tonight. The reception he gets from the hometown paper: “The nation must endure another 1.5 years of Trump. But it needn’t suffer another four beyond that. We can do better. We have to do better.” https://t.co/Rud0Vhrhql — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 18, 2019

Tonight, Trump is portraying himself as a patriot. Don’t forget that less than a week ago, he said he would conspire with a foreign government in order to win an election — again. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 19, 2019

John Hickenlooper

Tonight's #TrumpRallyOrlando made it official: The worst president in US history will be on the ticket again.



He has torn kids away from their mothers. Encouraged white supremacy. Attacked women's rights. Fueled hatred. And more.



We must fight him with all we have. And we will. — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) June 19, 2019

Kirsten Gillibrand

Tonight, Donald Trump officially begins his campaign for a second term as president. He wants us to think he's strong, but the truth is, he is a coward. We deserve better. pic.twitter.com/fwvD5CC2iw — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 19, 2019

John Delaney

Steve Bullock

If we’re going to beat this guy, we need to give folks a reason to vote for us, go absolutely everywhere and win back the places we lost in 2016.



I’m the only one in this race that’s done it before. So I have one thing to say to @realDonaldTrump: game on. — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) June 19, 2019

Candidates who have not made a statement on social media as of Wednesday morning include: Cory Booker, Mike Gravel, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bennet, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Bill de Blasio, Julián Castro, Wayne Messam, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Eric Swalwell, Tim Ryan and Amy Klobuchar.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.