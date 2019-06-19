  • Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump's Orlando reelection campaign kickoff

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - While President Donald Trump announced his reelection campaign in Orlando on Tuesday, Democratic candidates challenging him in the 2020 election quickly took to social media to respond.

    As of Trump’s speech Tuesday,  24 candidates have announced they’re running against him in 2020. Many of them used the contents of the president’s speech on Tuesday to promote their own platforms.

    Related Headlines

    Channel 9 compiled the relevant posts of the candidates reacting to Trump’s speech below:

    TRENDING NOW:

    >>> Click here for bios of all the Democratic candidates running in the 2020 election so far <<<

    Bernie Sanders

    Joe Biden

    Click here to see the full thread.

    Andrew Yang

    Beto O'Rourke

    Seth Moulton

    READ: Democratic debates: Who is in, who is out, when is the first debate?

    Jay Inslee

    John Hickenlooper

    Kirsten Gillibrand

    John Delaney

    Steve Bullock

    Candidates who have not made a statement on social media as of Wednesday morning include: Cory Booker, Mike Gravel, Pete Buttigieg, Michael BennetTulsi GabbardKamala HarrisBill de BlasioJulián CastroWayne Messam, Elizabeth WarrenMarianne WilliamsonEric SwalwellTim Ryan and Amy Klobuchar.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories