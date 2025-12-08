Emmy Victory: WFTV Honored for Continuing Coverage of Marcos Lopez Investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Channel 9 is proud to celebrate a Suncoast Emmy win for our continuing coverage of the Marcos Lopez arrest, delivered by an exceptional team: Shannon Butler, Martha Sugalski, Ashlyn Webb, Sabrina Maggiore, Geovany Dias, Scott Martin, Randy Gardner, and Thomas Durdin. Their commitment to accountability journalism and serving Central Florida made this recognition possible.
We’re also thrilled to share that Greg Warmoth has won an Emmy award in the Anchor category — a deeply deserved honor for the decades of excellence he’s brought to WFTV, Central Florida, and our entire industry.
A true pillar of Channel 9, Greg’s unmatched professionalism, credibility, and range have guided our community through its biggest moments — from the worst storms to milestones in space exploration. He lives and breathes WFTV’s core values and continues to set the gold standard for journalism that matters.
Beyond the desk, Greg is an extraordinary teammate and mentor who has shaped the careers and lives of countless journalists with his wisdom, generosity, and heart. His dedication is an inspiration to all of us.
A special thank you to Shannon Butler — five years of unwavering leadership and hard work made this victory possible.
This Emmy isn’t just an award. It’s a powerful step in continuing to build the WFTV legacy and a promise to the Orlando community that we’re stronger than ever and fully committed to you.
Thank you for trusting us. This one’s for Orlando.
You can read all of our coverage about the arrest of the former Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez below.
